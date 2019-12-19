Montella upbeat on Chiesa

Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Montella remains hopeful Federico Chiesa will be fit to face Roma on Friday.

La Viola entertain the capital club at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Friday night and Chiesa is rated as a doubt after taking a knock to the ankle in the 1-1 draw with title challengers Inter Milan last time out.

The 22-year-old Italy international was forced off early in the second half against the Nerazzurri, while midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli also had to be removed after taking a blow.

Montella has revealed Chiesa has been unable to participate in full training this week but he could still be involved against the Giallorossi.

Castrovilli should be available, but Montella will definitely be without veteran forward Franck Ribery due to an ankle injury that has seen him miss Fiorentina’s last three games.

Montella told La Repubblica: “He [Chiesa] took a blow to the ankle in the first few minutes of the match against Inter, I saw it with my eyes and a hematoma [swelling] was forming on the instep. Then he continued the game giving his availability. He didn’t ask me for the change, which was what Castrovilli did when he was not well. I took him off because I saw that he was not well.”

He added: “Yesterday he did not train with the team and we will evaluate him today. For him: I am now responsible for everything .”

Fiorentina are winless in their last six games in Serie A and sit 17th in the standings, just four points clear of the relegation places.