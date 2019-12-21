Montella given the boot by Fiorentina after Roma thrashing

Vincenzo Montella has been sacked as head coach of Fiorentina after Friday's 4-1 loss to Roma extended their winless run to seven matches.

The Viola suffered their eighth Serie A defeat of the season at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Friday after Roma ran out comfortable winners.

The loss leaves the Florence-based outfit down in 14th, four points above the relegation zone, and the board are understood to have got together after Fiorentina’s latest defeat to make a decision on Montella’s future.

The former Fiorentina striker has struggled to get the best out of the squad since returning in April for his second stint as manager, with the club narrowly avoiding relegation on the final day of last season.

Following a takeover by American billionaire Rocco Commisso in the summer, Montella was given the funds to improve the team, bringing in the likes of Franck Ribery and Pedro, but without much success.

Montella won just six of his 27 matches during his eight months in charge, with two of those victories coming against lower-league sides in the Coppa Italia.

Despite a poor showing against Roma, Montella had been confident of keeping his job, only for the club to announce on Saturday morning that he had been released.

“The numbers are bad,” he admitted in his post-match press conference. “I’m here, I want to be here, the team are following me and I think I can bring something to the table.”

Montella had enjoyed some success during his initial three-year stint in charge of Fiorentina between 2012 and 2015, guiding them to three successive fourth-place finishes and the final of the Coppa Italia in 2014.

The former Italy international had spells in charge of Sampdoria, AC Milan and Sevilla after initially leaving the Viola, none of which have lasted longer 17 months.