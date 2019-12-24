Iachini is the man for La Viola

Fiorentina have handed Giuseppe Iachini the job of trying to pull the club away from relegation danger, after naming him as their new manager.

La Viola took the decision to axe Vincenzo Montella on Saturday following a 4-1 defeat against his former club Roma that left them without a win in seven matches.

They sit just above the relegation zone with plenty of work to do, but the powers that be believe that in Iachini they have the man to do it.

He has a strong connection to the club and city having made 126 appearances for them as a player during a five-year spell, and that bond could be the key.

“The current situation in the table forced us to change the coach,” said Rocco Commisso, the club’s billionaire owner.

“We chose Iachini because he is a great man, linked to Florence and Fiorentina. Now we have to stick together and get back on the right track as soon as possible.”

The 55-year-old has been out of work since being axed by Empoli back in March, but he has plenty of experience in Italian football having guided Sampdoria, Chievo, Brescia and Palermo to promotion from Serie B.

He would be the ideal man to get them back in Serie A if the worst did happen, but for now he has a relegation fight on his hands over the second half of the campaign.

Fiorentina sit 15th in Serie A, just three points above the relegation places, and will be hoping to get the injured Franck Ribery back in the side as soon as possible.