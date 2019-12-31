Foxes winger set to switch loan clubs in Italy

Fiorentina

Share







Leicester City winger Rachid Ghezzal could find himself moving clubs in Italy next month with Fiorentina ready to let Atalanta take him.

The Algerian winger joined Fiorentina in the summer on a season-long loan deal as he looked to get some regular first-team foootball but the move has not turned out as both parties would have hoped for.

Ghezzal has not lived up to expectations with the Serie A side and has only made eight appearances for them in the Italian top flight without finding the back of the net or even registering an assist.

Fiorentina are now ready to cut short his loan deal but reports in Italy claim that Atalanta are ready to step in and take him for the second part of the season as they face an additional workload, having qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League.

One thing is for certain Ghezzal does not appear to have much of a future under Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers who will be looking to make his own signings in January.

The Foxes boss will not want any of his budget taken up by a player who is not gong to feature in his first team at the King Power stadium.

The former Premier League champions are in a battle with the current holders Manchester City to see who can finish as runners-up to runaway leaders Liverpool in the race for the title this season.