Fiorentina ready to cash in on sought-after Chiesa

Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso has admitted he is open to selling prize asset Federico Chiesa this month but only for the right price.

The 22-year-old has come through the ranks in Florence and followed in the footsteps of his father by developing into a key figure for the Viola, with Enrico Chiesa having netted 45 goals during three seasons at the club.

His son broke into the first team in the 2016/17 season and has gone from strength to strength since, attracting interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is understood to be a big fan of the winger, while Inter Milan and Juventus have also been credited with an interest.

The Italy international has a contract at the Stadio Artemio Franchi until the summer of 2022 but the club are now exploring the possibility of selling Chiesa.

Fiorentina are currently struggling down in 15th place in Serie A and Commisso wants to raise some funds to bring in some “leaders” in the hope of steering the club away from the wrong end of the table.

They have already added to their squad this month, completing a loan deal for Wolves forward Patrick Cutrone, but more additions are expected if they can find the funds.

The Viola owner, who only took charge of the club last summer, is thought to have spoken to Chiesa’s father regarding a move away and admits it is a possibility if someone matches their asking price.

“I have already spoken to his father Enrico,” Commisso told Lady Radio. “I have come here to Florence seven times since I bought Fiorentina and we’ve seen each other many times.

“I have been talking to Enrico and Federico. If he wants to leave, he can go, but only if there is an offer in favour of Fiorentina.”

Commisso has previously said that he valued Chiesa at 75million euros but whether a club would be prepared to spend that much in the January transfer window remains to be seen.