Duncan earns Iachini praise after impressive Fiorentina debut

Fiorentina manager Giuseppe Iachini has admitted he was impressed by the efforts of Alfred Duncan on his debut for the club against Sampdoria on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian, on loan from Sassuolo, looked the part as he played 71 minutes in the 5-1 victory for La Viola at Sampdoria.

Marco Benassi and Erick Pulgar have been regulars for Fiorentina in the middle of the park this season, but started on the bench for this game and Iachini feels Duncan showed real potential to compete with the pair for starts.

“He’s a boy I know, I knew what he can give us,” Iachini told the media. “He has the right skill and he knows how to shoot.

“He started the game but this shouldn’t be seen as a rejection for Marco Benassi or Erick Pulgar.”

| 📸| Applauso dei tifosi viola a Duncan che ricambia all'uscita dal campo dopo la sua prima presenza con la Fiorentina 💪 Sampdoria 🆚 Fiorentina 0⃣-4⃣#ForzaViola 💜 #SampFiorentina pic.twitter.com/E23YNH9yR7 — ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) February 16, 2020

The Ghana international will be hoping his efforts at the weekend against his former club Sampdoria will see him put together a run in the starting line-up, having only just recovered from a hamstring injury.

Fiorentina will look to make Duncan’s move a permanent one in the summer and manager Iachini has been pleased with the start the playmaker has made for the Tuscan outfit.

La Viola will now turn their attentions to a tough game on Saturday, as they prepare to host AC Milan at the Artemio Franchi Stadium.

Just four points separate the two teams going into this one, with 10th-place Milan three places above Fiorentina in the Serie A standings.