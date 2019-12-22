Gabigol tight lipped over Inter future

Inter Milan

Share







Flamengo loanee Gabriel Barboza is refusing to be drawn on his future after being linked with a return to Inter Milan.

Inter paid Santos a reported 29.5million euros in the summer of 2016 but he struggled to settle at the San Siro.

Gabigol scored once in 10 appearances across all competitions during the 2016-17 campaign and was loaned out to Benfica the following term.

He was due to be with the Portuguese side for the entirety of 2017-18, however, a lack of form saw the deal cut short and he linked up with former club Santos in January 2018.

The Brazilian looked much happier back in his homeland, hitting 27 goals in 53 appearances, and he secured another loan move, this time to Flamengo, in January.

Flamengo have benefitted hugely from his presence in the front line and he boasts an incredible 59 goals in 43 outings.

His goals helped the Rubro-Negro to win the league and the Copa Libertadores while they lost to Liverpool in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday.

Que seja feita a vontade de Deus. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/slProY7LUJ — Gabriel Barbosa (@gabigol) December 21, 2019

It’s understood that his loan deal with Flamengo does include an option to buy, although Inter are now reportedly hoping to take him back to Italy.

Several clubs across Europe have also been linked with the Brazil international but he is refusing to be drawn on his future just yet.

Gabigol said: “We played as equals against Liverpool. We had some chances to score. We obviously suffered, but now I’m on vacation.

“I will enjoy this and slowly talk about my future.”