Conte won’t get carried away

Inter Milan

Share







Coach Antonio Conte is staying grounded despite seeing his Inter side top the Serie A table after the first half of the season.

In recent seasons, Juventus have usually got the Italian top-flight title sewn up by Christmas but they have not had it all their own way in 2019-2020.

Inter will head into the two-weak hiatus sitting proudly at the summit, having taken 42 points from 13 wins and three draws, with Juve having an identical record after 17 games.

The only thing separating the sides is goal difference, with the Nerazzurri eight ahead of the Old Lady in that category.

It seems like a two-horse race for the Scudetto with Lazio six points adrift in third, although the Rome outfit do have a game in hand on those above them.

The San Siro giants ended the year with a 4-0 thrashing of Genoa on Saturday as Romelu Lukaku bagged a brace to take his season tally to 14 in all competitions.

41 for Anderlecht

17 for West Brom

87 for Everton

42 for Man Utd

13 for Inter Milan Romelu Lukaku scores his 200th club career goal. pic.twitter.com/fO8OtXrMSs — bet365 (@bet365) December 21, 2019

Conte seems to have his players singing off the same hymn sheet after replacing Luciano Spalletti in the dugout and is pleased with the situation his side find themselves in without getting too carried away.

“I don’t revel in wins. On the other hand, the feelings I have after a defeat last much longer,” he told reporters. “Losing annoys me, it’s like a temporary period of mourning.

“Today, I’m obviously happy, but let’s not mention it. We’ve begun a new journey and are first, we’re keeping our fingers crossed.”