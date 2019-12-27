Alonso still top target for Inter

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso is still reportedly a major January transfer target for Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

Spain international Alonso arrived at Stamford Bridge from Fiorentina in August 2016 and he was a regular first-team fixture during his first three seasons with the Blues, making 95 Premier League appearances and scoring 15 goals.

The 28-year-old defender has won the 2016/17 league title, the 2017/18 FA Cup and last season’s Europa League during his time in south-west London, while he was also named in the 2017–18 PFA Team of the Year.

However, the left-back has fallen down the pecking order under manager Frank Lampard this term and Alonso’s appearance in the 2-0 victory at Tottenham on December 22 was his first league outing in nearly two months.

With Chelsea now able to buy players in January after their transfer ban was halved, it is expected the Spaniard will be sold permanently next month and a reunion with former boss Antonio Conte is said to be on the cards.

Having worked with the defender when in charge of the Blues, Inter chief Conte is keen to wrap up a deal for Alonso, whose contracts runs until the summer of 2023.

It was claimed the Nerazzurri were lining up a deal for Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot but reports suggest the unsettled Chelsea star remains the number one target for the Serie A leaders, who are only ahead of defending champions Juventus on goal difference.

A deal will not come cheap for Inter as it is thought a bid around £15million will be required to acquire Alonso’s services in January.