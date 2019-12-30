Inter add another Chelsea star to the wanted list

Inter Milan

Inter Milan have added Chelsea star Emerson Palmieri to their wanted list as they look to sign a new left-back in the January transfer window.

Nerazzurri boss Antonio Conte is in the market for a new left-back and has already been linked with a move for Chelsea star Marcos Alonso, who he worked with during his time with the Premier League side.

Alonso is valued in the region of £30million and Inter would have to pay that to have any chance of doing a deal after a loan switch was ruled out by the Blues.

Now reports claim Inter would also be interested in Alonso’s team-mate Palmieri and are ready to sound out Chelsea to see which of the two is available.

Chelsea themselves are in the hunt for a new left-back and are open to letting one of them go so they can bring in a new one of their own.

Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell is said to be their number one target and they would have to break the bank to get the England international on board.

Hence their willingness to raise some cash by selling either Alonso or Palmieri.

It has been claimed that Inter’s best chance of getting a deal done will be to target Alonso, with Palmieri said to be settled in London and not interested in moving on.

He has remained firmly in the plans of Frank Lampard and has no need to move on in search of first-team football, but the same cannot be said of Alonso.