Inter deny Eriksen talks

Inter Milan

Share







Inter Milan have dismissed reports claiming they are holding talks with Tottenham over a move for Christian Eriksen.

The future of the Denmark midfielder has been shrouded in doubt for some time and there is every chance he will leave the Premier League club at the end of the season.

He will be out of contract in the summer and available on a free transfer, but rumours are rife he could be on the move this month, with the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus linked.

So have Inter, with reports claiming the Nerazzurri would be willing to pay 20million euros for his signature.

However, sporting director Giuseppe Marotta has dismissed the claims and says there have been no talks with Spurs over a potential deal.

A £20m bid has reportedly been made for Christian Eriksen. All the latest gossip: https://t.co/6yvmiAc1nF pic.twitter.com/MrXWpIsxKh — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 7, 2020

“Inter are often linked with players of great quality, and that is flattering, but we have not had any contact with Tottenham,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“Eriksen is a talented player, I don’t need to tell you that, and he will be a free agent in June. I think many clubs are interested, he is an interesting player, but I will not stand here and tell you that we are in negotiations with his club or agent.”

Inter are keen to add a new midfielder to their ranks in this window, with Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal another player said to be on their radar.

Marotta has confirmed they are active in the transfer market and talks are ongoing with various agents. He would not deny the Vidal link, so it seems there is definitely something in it.