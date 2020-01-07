Race for the Scudetto shaping up to go right to the wire

Inter Milan

Share







The race for the Scudetto is on in Italy and it is impossible to separate Juventus and Inter Milan at the start of 2020.

At the beginning of the season many predicted it would be a two-horse race between the Bianconeri and Nerazzurri and that is the way it is turning out. There had been talk that maybe Napoli could be in there as well after they finished second behind Juve last season.

However, they have struggled to mount a challenge, which resulted in Carlo Ancelotti losing his job, and Juve and Inter are sitting at the top of the pile locked on 45 points.

https://twitter.com/Inter_en/status/1214326933225431040

It would be wrong to rule Lazio out of the title race at this stage as they have been very much the surprise package of the Serie A season so far.

They sit six points behind but have a game in hand and have been in outstanding form, winning their last five games to keep themselves right on the coat tails of the top two.

City rivals Roma are a further four points behind but are somewhat hanging on to fourth spot and clinching Champions League football for next season will be their main goal over the remainder of the season.

Despite Lazio’s best efforts, the chances are that either Juve or Inter will be crowned champions at the end of the campaign and it looks set to go right to the wire.

There have been a couple of blips in recent weeks. Inter have been held to a couple of draws, while Juve have lost one and drawn one of their last five.

Even so, both sides have only lost once so far this season, drawn three and racked up 14 wins, which is hugely impressive.

The main key for Inter has been the form of strike duo Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez, who have scored 14 and nine goals respectively. Lazio’s Ciro Immobile tops the charts with 19.

Keeping Lukaku and Martinez fit and firing will be key to Inter’s chances. The same can be said for Juve and Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 13 goals to his name – three of which came in Monday’s 4-0 win over Cagliari.

The Old Lady possibly rely on him too heavily as Gonzalo Higuain is the next best scorer for Juve with just five goals.

It could also come down to what happens in this transfer window, with Inter in particular looking to strengthen after Arturo Vidal and Christian Eriksen were both linked.

Juve want a new striker and are again being linked with the prolific Mauro Icardi, who is on loan at Paris Saint-Germain from Inter. The Nerazzurri are sure to do everything within their power to ensure that doesn’t happen!

The potential title decider could be on March 1 when the two sides go head-to-head at the Allianz Stadium.