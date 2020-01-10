Young’s Inter switch in doubt

Manchester United winger Ashley Young’s potential move to Inter Milan has been cast in doubt after the latest comments from boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Reports have linked the 34-year-old with a move to the San Siro, with suggestions the experienced utility player is unhappy with the lack of gametime he’s having at Old Trafford this season.

Young was tipped to make a move to Inter this month or potentially at the end of the season when his contract with United expires.

However, Solskjaer has admitted that due to the injury problems at the Red Devils he can’t afford to let Young leave this month, which will come as bad news to Inter manager Antonio Conte.

“It’s a discussion me and Ash will have if it comes up,” said Solskjaer. “We haven’t got too many players fit and ready so we need the ones we have.

“He’s one of our players and our captain. There’s loads of speculation, we’ve just got to handle it. Ashley’s been very professional and focused so I don’t think that’s going to change. He’s been very, very good for this club, and he’s been a very good captain this season, so let’s see where we are in June – and February as well.”

Inter did plenty of business with United over the summer as they signed striker Romelu Lukaku on a permanent deal and secured the services of Alexis Sanchez on loan.

It looks as though they will now have to wait until the summer before they can bring Young to the club, by which time they might be considering other options.