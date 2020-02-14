Inter lose influential midfielder to injury

Inter Milan

Inter Milan have confirmed midfielder Stefano Sensi faces a sustained period on the sidelines with a fractured foot.

Italy international Sensi picked up the injury during Inter’s 1-0 home defeat to Napoli in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final tie on Wednesday.

⌛ | FINAL WHISTLE Not the result we wanted as we head to Naples in need of a win in three weeks’ time.#InterNapoli #CoppaItalia#FORZAINTER ⚫️🔵⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/sUWXqmbsEI — Inter (@Inter_en) February 12, 2020

The extent of the damage suffered by the 25-year-old was initially unclear but following medical tests Inter have now confirmed he has suffered a hairline fracture to his left foot, although it is not yet known how long he will be sidelined for.

“Stefano Sensi underwent medical tests on his left foot at the Humanitas Research Hospital in Rozzano today after suffering an impact injury in the game against Napoli,” a club statement read.

“Results showed a hairline fracture to the navicular bone of his left foot, with the player’s condition to be reassessed next week.”

Sensi’s enforced absence will certainly come as a blow to Inter, as he has featured 17 times across all competitions for the Nerazzurri so far this season, playing a major role in their march to the top of the Serie A standings.

The former Cesena youngster only joined Antonio Conte’s side on loan from Sassuolo during the summer, although Inter do hold an option to make that deal permanent for a reported €25million.

The midfielder has also won four caps for Italy and he will be hoping to return in plenty of time to stake his claim for a place in Roberto Mancini’s squad for Euro 2020.