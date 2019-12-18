Juve defender on Foxes radar

Juventus defender Merih Demiral is on the wanted list of Leicester City, who could make a move in the January transfer window.

The English Premier League side are exceeding all expectations this season and have emerged as the closest challengers to Liverpool in the race for the title.

The Foxes also have the best defensive record in the division, but they will not rest on their laurels and are keen to bolster their ranks further when the transfer window opens.

Reports in the Italian press are suggesting a swoop for Demiral could be on the cards, with top journalist Nicola Schira saying Juve could be open to him leaving at the right price.

That figure is believed to be in the region of £25million and Leicester would have no problem matching it as they look to cement their place in the top four, which would secure Champions League football for next season.

Demiral is very highly-regarded by Juve but has made just three starts in Serie A and the Champions League this season, which would suggest he is not in the plans of current boss Maurizio Sarri.

Whether that changes remains to be seen. The central defender still has over four-and-a-half years left on his current deal and the Old Lady are under no pressure to sell after only signing him from Sassuolo in the summer.

Leicester are hoping that the player’s wish to play first-team football could see him push for the move, while he could also be interested in linking up with fellow Turk, Caglar Soyuncu, at the King Power Stadium.

AC Milan have also been linked and could provide competition for his services.