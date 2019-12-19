Sarri salutes Juve as win takes them back top

Juventus

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri praised his side's first-half performance as they returned to the top of Serie A with a win at Sampdoria.

With title rivals Inter Milan not in action until Saturday, the Bianconeri had the perfect chance to edge ahead and put the pressure on Antonio Conte’s side.

That is exactly what they did as goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala wrapped up a 2-1 win in Genoa.

It was a far from convincing performance from the Old Lady as they took on a struggling Samp side, but Sarri was relieved to leave with the three points.

The first-half performance impressed the Italian tactician, but the second left a lot to be desired as the home side threatened to get back into the game and snatch a point.

“Dybala’s goal was wonderful, so was Ronaldo’s, as he seemed to hang in the air for an infinite amount of time,” Sarri said. “We did well, it was a particularly good first half, while we were a bit too chaotic in the second.

“Even then, we didn’t run many risks and it’s a pity we didn’t lock it down earlier, because anything can happen during the late scrambles in the box. The team seemed in good shape. We were too stretched out after the break, allowing extra spaces to Sampdoria.”

Juve are now three points clear at the top of Serie A but have played a game more than Inter, who are next in action when they entertain Genoa on Saturday.