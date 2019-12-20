Can heading for Juve exit – report

Juventus midfielder Emre Can looks to be heading for the exit door after he was left on the bench again for their win over Udinese last time out.

The former Liverpool midfielder has been aggrieved by his treatment at Juve since the arrival of Maurizio Sarri from Chelsea over the summer.

Paris Saint-Germain were looking to sign the Germany international although Can decided to stay in Turin after he was promised to feature heavily in the Champions League.

The rug was pulled from under him when Sarri confirmed Can would not be in his squad for Europe and now a move in January is looking highly likely.

Speaking after his snub from the squad, Can said: “It was very shocking for me because last week I was told and promised something else.

“Yesterday I got a call from the coach, in which he told me in less than a minute and without explanation that I was not in the squad. I cannot explain it, nobody has given me a reason until now. Me and my agent had talks with other clubs, PSG as well.

“After discussions with Juventus, we decided to stay with the club. A condition was to play in the Champions League and that was what I was promised.

“Yesterday it was said – one day after the transfer period ended – that I’m not in. It just makes me angry how they’ve dealt with me. I’ll deal with the consequences when I get back and talk to the club.”

There will be no shortage of interest in the 25-year-old, with Premier League giants Manchester United being linked in recent days.