Juve ace linked with January switch

Juventus

Share







Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot could be on the move in the January transfer window as Arsenal are keen to take him on loan.

The Bianconeri fought off interest from a number of top clubs to land the France international on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season.

However, the move has not worked out and Rabiot has struggled to force his way into the thoughts of Juve boss Maurizio Sarri.

The midfielder has made just five starts – and a total of nine appearances – since joining the Old Lady and is keen to move on to get more regular action.

Arsenal 'ready to move for Juventus midfielder Adrian Rabiot on loan' as new manager Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his midfield optionshttps://t.co/v3P4wMwgQv — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) December 27, 2019

Rabiot could now be in luck as reports are rife suggesting Premier League outfit Arsenal could offer him a route out.

The Gunners were one of the clubs keen to land Rabiot when he left PSG, but ended up losing out to the Old Lady.

New Emirates boss Mikel Arteta has identified midfield as an area that needs strengthening and Rabiot is said to be high on his wanted list.

Rabiot will not be short of offers, with Arsenal’s north London rivals Tottenham, now coached by Jose Mourinho, also said to be in the hunt.

However, there has also been the suggestion Juve will not allow him to leave, as despite a lack of game time, he is still reportedly viewed as a valuable squad player.