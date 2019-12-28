Juve close in on Haaland

Juventus

Juventus have seemingly won the race to sign in-demand Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland, with reports suggesting personal terms have been agreed.

Haaland is one of the hottest properties in Europe at the moment after netting 28 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions for Salzburg so far this season, including eight in six Champions League games.

That has led to speculation linking the 19-year-old with a move to some of Europe’s top clubs, with Juventus, Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig all reportedly matching his €30million release clause.

However, it appears Juve are the side in pole position to conclude a deal, with the suggestion being the Old Lady have already agreed terms with the teenager on an €8million-per-year deal.

Premier League giants United were thought to be previously leading the race for Haaland, as their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previously coached the youngster during their time together at Molde.

It appears the Red Devils will have to turn their attention to other targets, with Haaland expected to link up with Juve in the new year.

Haaland will have a tough task in initially forcing his way into Maurizio Sarri’s side, with Juve already boasting a wealth of attacking options, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain on board, although Mario Mandzukic has been moved on after he completed a move to Qatari side Al-Duhail earlier this week.