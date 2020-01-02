Juve attempting to do deal for Parma loan ace

Juventus are hoping to wrap up a deal for Dejan Kulusevski in the January transfer window but may have to wait until the end of the season.

The Atalanta midfielder is currently impressing on loan at Parma, who are keen to keep him at least until the end of the season, but Juve are working to get a deal done now.

The Bianconeri are said to have already agreed terms with the player and will pay him €2.5million a year over a contract stretching to 2024. That does not include bonuses either so it is no surprise the 19-year-old is keen to make the move.

However negotiating a complicated deal involving Atalanta and Parma is going to make it difficult for the Old Lady to get it done this month.

Dejan Kulusevski is set to join Juventus in a deal worth €35m 💰 But did you know he rejected Arsenal as a 16-year-old? 😯 Goal’s Marco Trombetta profiled the teenage Swedish star back in November.. — Goal News (@GoalNews) January 2, 2020

Kulusevski has impressed with four goals this season to help Parma to seventh place in the Serie A table and they are keen to keep hold.

However, Juve will not give up and have a plan of offering them out-of-favour midfielder Marko Pjaca, in the hope they will accept and agree to cutting Kulusevski’s loan short.

Parma are also said to be keeping tabs on SPAL midfielder Jasmin Kurtic as a replacement, so there is still hope for Juve that a deal could get done.

It has also been suggested that the player has arrived in Turin to undergo a medical, which would suggest progress is being made.

If it does not get pushed through before the window closes, everything could be put in place ready to go for the summer, with Atalanta set to receive €35million transfer fee.