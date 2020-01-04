Juve consider swap deal for Pogba

Italian champions Juventus are reportedly ready to offer Adrien Rabiot in a player-plus-cash deal for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba’s future at Old Trafford continues to be a source of speculation after his agent, Mino Raiola, said in an interview in Italy that he would not send any of his other clients to United as they are “a club out of touch with reality” and would “ruin Maradona, Pele and Maldini”.

Back in the summer, the France international revealed he was ready for a new challenge in his career and there was talk he would be heading to Spanish giants Real Madrid, who have long held an interest in the midfielder.

However, a deal failed to materialise and the 26-year-old has spent much of the season on the sidelines due to foot and ankle injuries, making just seven Premier League appearances to date.

A January exit could be on the cards and it is now being claimed Juventus are ready to offer Rabiot, who only joined the Old Lady on a free transfer last summer, in a swap deal with cash inivolved too.

The 24-year-old has made just five Serie A starts and there are rumours suggesting he wants to leave for England’s top flight, having become frustrated with life under manager Maurizio Sarri.

It is unclear whether the Red Devils will entertain any sort of deal, but the opportunity to get some money for unsettled Pogba along with Rabiot may be too good to refuse.

Juventus are expected to have to shell out around £60million on top of the player swap in order to land the United midfielder.