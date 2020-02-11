Juventus will have to break bank to get striker back

Juventus

Share







Juventus have been told they will have to splash out at least £59million to have a chance of re-signing Riccardo Orsolini from Bologna.

Orsolini was once on the books of the Bianconeri but failed to make a first-team appearance and initially joined Bologna on loan in January 2018.

After a successful spell, the deal was made permanent and the 23-year-old had gone on to reignite his career after some impressive performances.

This season he has chipped in with seven goals and provided a further four assists in 23 Serie A games to kick off the suggestion the Old Lady may want to take him back.

Bologna sporting director Walter Sabatini reveals tha Juventus-target Riccardo Orsolini is worth at least €70m. "We are a strong club and, if the player were to leave, we would require compensation. I give Orsolini a value of not less than €70 million." pic.twitter.com/oEJ6RYbl64 — SBOBET (@SBOBET) February 11, 2020

Bologna’s sporting director Walter Sabatini has suggested that is not beyond the realms of possibility although Juve would have to spend big as no buy-back clause was included in the deal when he left Turin.

“In the negotiation process, we talked to Juventus about a possible buy-back option but it was never written down, so it remained only verbal,” Sabatini told ETV.

“At the moment, it is unthinkable that he could be sold for the figures that have been mentioned in the media. We would discuss it with Juventus to ensure that everyone was happy with the situation.

“We are a strong club and, if the player were to leave, we would require compensation. In any case, we’re not thinking about his departure at the moment and he is not on the market.”

Sabatini then went on to suggest it would take a figure of at least 70million euros to get the deal done.