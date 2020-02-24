Juventus ace keen to stay and cools Lyon rumours

Juventus

Share







Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi has pledged his future to the Old Lady following reports linking him with a return to France.

Matuidi has impressed for the Bianconeri since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain and has been a regular in Maurizio Sarri’s side throughout the campaign.

However there has been strong speculation suggesting he could return to his homeland at the end of the season with Ligue 1 side Lyon known to be in the hunt.

Their president Jean Michel Aulas has freely admitted that they tried to strike a deal last summer, only for Matuidi to remain in Turin.

He has gone on to feature in all but three of Juve’s Serie A games, and all five of their Champions League games as the Old Lady push for major honours.

Blaise Matuidi has announced that #Juventus decided to trigger the option to extend his contract with another year at the Allianz Stadium. #SerieA #Euro2020 #Francehttps://t.co/eOfREWF2TY pic.twitter.com/dLNPytWmCy — footballitalia (@footballitalia) February 24, 2020

Rumours suggested Lyon could try again at the end of the campaign but they would be wasting their time as Matuidi says he is keen to stay with Juve for at least another season.

“I will stay here, my contract included a clause for an additional year in option and the club has decided to exercise it. I am very happy to continue another season here,” he said.

“I never had any doubts because I felt the trust of all parties. It is certain that I am getting old and in this choice, I also think of my family who love Turin.”

Matuidi has been speaking out ahead of the clash between the two sides, who will go head-to-head in the Champions League last-16 first-leg clash on Wednesday.