Juventus keen to lure Zidane back to Turin

Juventus are reportedly hoping to lure Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane back to Italy at the end of the season.

Zidane enjoyed a huge amount of success with Juventus as a player between 1996 and 2001, winning two Serie A titles, UEFA Super Cup, Intercontinental Cup and UEFA Intertoto Cup.

He retired from playing in 2006 with Real Madrid, extremely well decorated at both domestic and international level.

The Frenchman returned to Los Blancos in 2010 as a special advisor before taking up the role of head coach with Real Madrid B in 2014.

After two years with the youth team, Zidane made the step up to take charge of the senior side, replacing Rafael Benitez in January 2016.

The 47-year-old led the Spanish giants to three successive Champions League titles, while also winning La Liga in 2016-17.

Real parted company with Zidane in May 2018 despite boasting an impressive 69.80 per cent win ratio across all competitions.

A return to the hotseat at the Bernabeu was confirmed in March 2019, although he hasn’t enjoyed the same level of success the second time around.

Reports claim that Real are considering other candidates for the summer and Juventus are monitoring the situation closely.

“I am the Real Madrid coach today, but that can change.” – Zinedine Zidane on his future. Where would you like to see Zizou manage next? pic.twitter.com/oKB3SPhN2C — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) March 7, 2020

Juventus aren’t entirely happy with Maurizio Sarri, who was appointed as Massimiliano Allegri’s successor last summer.

They currently sit second in Serie A, two points adrift of leaders Lazio, although they do have a game in hand.

The report, which has emerged from Italy, suggests Juventus are willing to offer Zidane a three-year deal worth £7million in order to tempt him back to Turin.