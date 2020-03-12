Juventus defender Rugani “fine” after positive virus test

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has taken to social media to say he is 'fine' after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Italy is the second hardest hit country in the world, after China, with 12,000 people infected, while 827 have been killed by the virus that is sweeping across Europe.

Several players in Serie C have been infected but the 25-year-old has become the first Serie A player to test positive and Juve are now ‘activating all the isolation procedures’.

Cristiano Ronaldo is refusing to return from Madeira and is in isolation, while the same will happen with the rest of the players and staff who have been in contact with Rugani.

Avrete letto la notizia e per questo ci tengo a tranquillizzare tutti coloro che si stanno preoccupando per me, sto bene.

Invito tutti a rispettare le regole, perché questo virus non fa distinzioni! Facciamolo per noi stessi, per i nostri cari e per chi ci circonda.#grazie pic.twitter.com/1QqewIKjie — Daniele Rugani (@DanieleRugani) March 12, 2020

The player has also taken to Twitter to thank supporters for their well wishes and to report he is feeling fine. He has also taken the opportunity to thank the Italian healthcare system and to ask everybody to abide by the rules put in place.

“I want to reassure all those who are worried about me, I’m fine,” Rugani wrote on social media. “At this moment, however, I feel even more duty to thank all the doctors and nurses who are struggling in hospitals to cope with this crisis.

“I invite everyone to respect the rules, because this virus makes no distinctions! Let’s do it for ourselves, for our loved ones and for those around us.”

Juventus are due to play Lyon in the Champions League next week, but it remains to be seen if the game will go ahead as planned.