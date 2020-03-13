Juventus ready to break the bank to land PSG star

Juventus

Juventus are ready to break the bank in an attempt to lure Kylian Mbappe away from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

The France international has had another outstanding season with the Ligue 1 champions, scoring 30 goals and providing another 17 assists, and such form has caught the eye of Juve, who according to reports, are desperate to get him on board.

The Bianconeri are ready to pull out all the stops to land him and will even consider cashing in on some big-name players to raise the cash to fund a deal for the forward.

That could mean the likes of Paulo Dybala, who is wanted by Manchester United and Tottenham, Miralem Pjanic and Gonzalo Higuain all being put up for sale.

Real Madrid have always been seen as the hot favourites to sign Mbappe, with their boss Zinedine Zidane saying on more than one occasion that he would like to get a deal done.

Mbappe himself has also hinted that a move to the Bernabeu would be his preferred choice if he did leave PSG at the end of the season, but now Juve could offer an interesting alternative.

The deal would not come cheap and Juve would have to smash their transfer record to get it done. It is claimed they would be willing to go as high as 200million euros, which equates to £178million, in the hope that would be enough to persuade PSG to sell.

Then there would be wages on top of that, but Juve have already proven they can pull off the big deals when bringing in the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo.