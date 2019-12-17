Caicedo eyes Lazio trophy haul

Lazio

Share







Felipe Caicedo has set his sights on winning trophies with Lazio this season following his 97th-minute winner against Cagliari in Serie A on Monday.

Lazio extended their winning league run to eight matches in dramatic fashion at the Sardegna Arena, as, despite trailing 1-0 heading into stoppage time, goals from Luis Alberto and Caicedo turned the game on its head and handed the Biancocelesti a dramatic victory.

Simone Inzaghi’s side will now turn their attention to Sunday’s Supercoppa final against Juventus in Saudi Arabia – a match Lazio earned the right to contest following their Coppa Italia success last season.

Caicedo is now eyeing another trophy this weekend and he believes it will be extra sweet if they can topple the reigning league champions at the King Saud University Stadium.

“Now we will play in the Supercoppa,” the 31-year-old told Lazio Style Channel. “We want to win this trophy too.

“We also have our chances to win against Juventus. We must continue to take game by game, every game is a Final and we will have to continue our journey with humility.”

Monday’s victory has also consolidated Lazio’s third-place standing in Serie A and they are now just three points leaders Inter Milan and Juve.

Caicedo insists it is too early to discuss a potential title tilt, but he admits Champions League qualification is a realistic goal for the club come the end of the campaign.

“We are still in the middle of the season, but we’ve got a great journey ahead,” the former Ecuador international added. “We can’t stop now. Our goal is to reach the Champions League, but it’s normal that people are talking about the Scudetto.”