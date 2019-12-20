Napoli set sights on PSG midfielder

Napoli

Napoli are planning a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes in the January transfer window.

Paredes joined PSG in the January 2019 in an initial €40million deal, which could potentially rise to €47m, from Russia’s Zenit St Petersburg but has struggled for game time in the French capital.

The Argentina international has managed just six starts in Ligue 1 this season and could be set for a move to Italy.

New Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso is keen to bring in a few new faces in the winter window and, according to Italy’s La Repubblica, has set his sights on Paredes.

The 25-year-old has previous experience in Serie A with Roma, while he also spent time on loan at Chievo and Empoli.

Gattuso is also keen to strengthen his defensive options at the Stadio San Paolo and has been linked with a raid on former club AC Milan for Swiss full-back Ricardo Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has fallen out of favour at the San Siro and is expected to leave the Rossoneri during the January transfer window.

SPAL defender Igor Julio has also been mentioned as a potential target but Napoli will face competition for the former Red Bull Salzburg man.

Fellow Serie A side Atalanta are reportedly keen on left-back Igor as they seek to bring in some reinforcements after reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League.