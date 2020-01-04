Di Lorenzo urges Napoli to learn their lessons

Defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo says Napoli need to give everything for new coach Gennaro Gattuso in the coming weeks.

The Italian giants are still adjusting to life under the former Milan and Rangers midfielder after he replaced Carlo Ancelotti last month.

Gattuso, now 41, spent two years at Milan as their head coach before departing via mutual consent at the end of May last year.

He was a surprise appointment when Ancelotti was sacked, with the latter helping the club qualify for the last-16 of the Champions League.

Nine matches without a win eventually cost Ancelotti his job, but De Lorenzo says he was sad to see him go and has warned the squad they cannot treat Gattuso the same.

Training in 2020 and focused for what's to come. 💪 💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/vPkvU8BQW4 — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) January 4, 2020

He told Sky Sport Italia: “Ancelotti gave me confidence from the start and I thank him, it was not easy to trust a boy who came from a relegated team.

“I’m sorry for how things went, but we have to go on without him. We immediately made ourselves available to Gattuso to learn his patterns and implement what he asks of us.

“We’re working well, but we have to make sure we recover the lost points in the league.”

Napoli are 11th in the Serie A table ahead of Monday’s home clash with Inter Milan, and Gattuso faces a real battle to get his team back into the top four as they try to qualify for the Champions League.