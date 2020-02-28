Napoli ready to part company with Koulibaly

Napoli are reportedly willing to sell Kalidou Koulibaly this summer in order to fund an overhaul of the squad.

Koulibaly has emerged as one of the most sought-after central defenders in European football over the past few seasons.

The 28-year-old cost Napoli just £6.5million in the summer of 2014, signing a five-year deal, after impressing in Belgium with Genk.

Napoli immediately placed their faith in the Senegal international, handing him 27 Serie A appearances during his debut season, and he’s since cemented his spot in the starting XI.

After some solid defensive displays in 2017-18, which also saw him chip in with five goals, the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus were linked with a move.

Indeed, reports suggested United saw a €100million offer rejected in the summer of 2019 but Napoli appear ready to part ways at the end of the term.

The Partenopei currently sit sixth in Serie A, 24 points adrift of leaders Juventus, and they face a battle to earn a Champions League spot with a nine-point gap to fourth-placed Atalanta.

Following Carlo Ancelotti’s sacking earlier in the season, Gennaro Gattuso has improved their fortunes – winning four of their last five games.

But it’s understood that Gattuso has made big demands in the hope of improving his squad for the 2020-21 campaign.

President Auerlio De Laurentiis is reportedly happy to help Gattuso fulfil those wishes but needs to bring in some cash to ensure it can happen.

Koulibaly is Napoli’s most sellable asset and therefore likely to be moved on first to give Gattuso the freedom to reinforce in several key areas.