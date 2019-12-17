Celtic fail with Bruno bid

Cruzeiro chief Marcio Rodrigues has confirmed the club have turned down an offer from Celtic for Fabricio Bruno.

Celtic saw seven defenders leave over the summer and Neil Lennon worked hard to ensure they wouldn’t be short on options for 2019-20.

Lennon managed to bring in eight players but not all of them have been able to adapt to life with the Scottish champions.

The Bhoys are hoping to enjoy another trophy-laden campaign, having already claimed the Betfred Cup this term, and further competition is needed at the back to ensure performances remain at a high standard.

Progression through to the last-32 of the Europa League will place further strain on the squad as they look to keep Rangers at bay in the Premiership title race.

Reports recently emerged claiming Lennon was keen on adding highly-rated Brazilian centre-back Bruno to his squad in January and Celtic’s interest has been confirmed by his club Cruzeiro.

The 23-year-old is on the radar of a number of clubs on European shores and it’s understood Braga have already failed with a bid in the region of £1.5million.

The latest report coming out of Brazil suggests Celtic offered £3million but that has been rejected out of hand.

Cruzeiro’s head of football operations, Rodrigues told the Daily Mail: “This proposal came, yes, but it is not consistent with what we want. There was a little enquiry and they made a proposal, but it didn’t come close to what we want.”