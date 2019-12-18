Brown heaps praise on ‘incredible’ Frimpong

Scott Brown has indicated Celtic aren't missing Kieran Tierney given how well his replacement Jeremie Frimpong has performed this season.

The reigning Scottish champions were loathed to sell left-back Tierney during the summer transfer window but found the £25million offer from Arsenal too good to turn down.

The Bhoys were clearly aware of the potential of losing Tierney and responded by signing four full-backs in Boli Bolingoli, Hatem Abd Elhamed, Stoke loanee Moritz Bauer and Frimpong.

Frimpong, who joined from Manchester City on a four-year deal for an initial fee of £300,000 – which could ultimately rise to £1million – has arguably been the most impressive of Celtic’s summer recruits, having taken to life in Scotland well since his arrival.

The 19-year-old was singled out or praise by his manager Neil Lennon at the weekend after he netted the opener in the 2-0 win over Hibernian, with Lennon describing him as one of the best young players he’d had the opportunity to work with.

Frimpong has made 10 appearances for the Hoops so far and Brown believes he has a very bright future at Celtic Park, praising the work of the club’s scouting network to pick him up for a relatively nominal amount.

He said: “Jeremie is incredible to be honest. He is so keen and has a lot of energy. He runs up and down that line and his change of direction and speed is so hard to cope with.

“How highly do I rate him against other young guys coming through? Well we had Kieran come through recently before going to Arsenal and now we’ve got Jerry, too. It’s great to see these young ones come through.

“Whoever scouted him from Man City has done a great job. We got a lot of money for Kieran and we’ve managed to spend it wisely.”