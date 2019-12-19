Lennon on cloud nine after latest Celtic win

Celtic

Share







Neil Lennon says he "can’t ask for any more" from his Celtic players after they made it nine Scottish Premiership wins in a row on Wednesday.

Celtic have also opened up a five-point gap at the top of the standings – all be it they have played a game more than nearest rivals Rangers – after they claimed a routine 2-0 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle.

Both of the Bhoys’ goals came in the first-half through Ryan Christie and Olivier Ntcham, and Lennon could not question any aspect of his side’s latest display, other than the fact they didn’t win by a more emphatic scoreline.

“I’m delighted, I can’t ask for any more, apart from maybe putting a more emphatic scoreline,” Lennon told reporters. “If it’d have gone three of four, we could have maybe run riot, but the intensity and quality of our play at times was outstanding – on a very difficult surface.”

The games will continue coming thick and fast for Celtic, as they will welcome third-place Aberdeen to Parkhead on Saturday before they travel to The Simple Digital Arena to take on St Mirren on Boxing Day.

The Glasgow giants will then round off 2019 with a home clash against Old Firm rivals Rangers on December 29 and Lennon is certainly not expecting any let up from his players.

“Now, I want us to keep getting better as we go along, and they’re not letting up at the moment,” the Northern Irishman added.