No letting up for Jullien

Christopher Jullien is aiming to ensure both he and his Celtic team-mates give everything possible heading into the winter break.

Jullien has found form after a slow start following his summer switch from Toulouse and is now a firm fixture in the heart of the Bhoys’ defence.

His performances have been a key factor in his side’s recent consistency, as they top the Scottish Premiership while they recently won the Scottish League Cup and qualified from the group stages in the Europa League, where they will face FC Copenhagen in February.

Celtic are five points clear heading into Saturday’s visit of Aberdeen and a win over St Mirren on Boxing Day could see them head to into the second Old Firm derby of the season with the chance to open up an eight-point gap on Rangers.

The Gers’ resurgence seems to have inspired their bitter Glasgow rivals and Neil Lennon could well follow in Brendan Rodgers’ footsteps by leading the club to the domestic treble.

Scottish football will enjoy its traditional winter break after the final weekend of this month, returning in mid-January for the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

Jullien is not looking past the next couple of weeks, though, urging his team to ensure they finish the year in perfect fashion.

“It’s the goal to win every game from now until the end of the year,” he said. “We know that every game is tough. We’ve got to give everything we’ve got before now and the break.

“Five points is a good lead, which means the other teams have to win to stay with us. On the other hand, we still have games to win to keep that gap.”