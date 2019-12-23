Rhodes to rebuff Celtic interest

Celtic

Share







Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes is set to turn down reported interest from Scottish champions Celtic and stay with the Owls.

Scotland international Rhodes joined Wednesday permanently in July 2017, having spent the second half of the 2016/17 campaign on loan from Middlesbrough, but he struggled to cement down a regular starting position.

The 29-year-old was sent out to Norwich City for the 2018/19 season but he only managed to score six goals from 36 Championship appearances, with the Canaries opting against making the deal permanent.

Rhodes has again been handed limited opportunities for the Owls this term, featuring in just eight league games and scoring three goals, and there were reports the striker was heading for the exit door in January.

It was claimed Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic were looking into the possibility of signing the Scot on loan for the second half of the campaign, providing back-up to first-choice forward Odsonne Edouard.

Neil Lennon was forced to convert Lewis Morgan from a winger to central striker during Edouard’s recent injury absence, with more orthodox spearheads Leigh Griffiths and Vakoun Issouf Bayo both struggling for fitness.

The Bhoys thought the prospect of offering more playing time would tempt Rhodes into making the temporary switch to Parkhead, but that doesn’t appear to be the case and Celtic will have to look elsewhere for reinforcements.

Lennon recently denied the club had made a bid for Andraz Sporar but admitted his interest in the Slovan Bratislava striker, who has scored 12 goals from 11 league outings this season.

Celtic, who are five points clear at the top of the standings, return to action on Boxing Day when they make the trip to St Mirren.