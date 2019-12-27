Home comforts the key for Lennon

Neil Lennon has challenged his Celtic side to make the most of their "fantastic" home form in Sunday's Old Firm clash with Rangers.

Lennon’s side are five points clear of their Glasgow rivals in the Scottish Premiership standings and a win at Parkhead would take them into the winter break in pole position for a ninth straight title.

The Gers may have a game in hand but they always seem to fall short against Celtic, most recently in the Scottish League Cup final when despite being the better team, Steven Gerrard’s men came up against an inspired Fraser Forster.

💬 "We look forward to Sunday, we’ll be as strong as we possibly can be." https://t.co/PhP0eC6Cvj — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) December 27, 2019

Forster’s display helped his side steal a 1-0 win at Hampden Park and another victory in Sunday’s game would be “great for us psychologically”, according to Lennon.

Odsonne Edouard and Jonny Hayes scored the goals as Celtic won 2-0 at Ibrox back in September and a repeat result would be the perfect way to end the year.

Although some fans may disagree, Rangers’ resurgence under Gerrard has helped Celtic and it is no shock that the extra competition at home has coincided with the pair both qualifying for the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

Celtic’s form has been built on results at Parkhead, winning all 10 of their Premiership fixtures in G40 and the boss has urged his team to utilise that momentum on Sunday.

“I’m not interested in what it might mean for the rest of the teams, but a win on Sunday would be great for us psychologically,” he said. “We’re at home and our home form has been fantastic this season so far.

“This is the first Glasgow derby we’ve played at home in quite a while, so I think the fans will be looking forward to it as much as the players.”