Old Firm defeat may not be an issue for Celtic

Celtic

The Old Firm derby is one of the fiercest rivals in world football and those who play for Celtic and Rangers always understand the occasion.

Even with limited local representation on the field, these matches are always fiery affairs and often it is the team who keep their heads who come out on top.

Sunday sees the 420th renewal of the Glasgow derby as Rangers take the six or so miles along the Clyde to Parkhead, where the 1967 European champions have won all 10 of their Premiership games.

With Celtic five points clear at the top of the standings, a win will take them well clear heading into the winter break, even with the Light Blues having a game in hand.

A ninth Scottish Premiership title would beckon when the league returns next month although Rangers cannot be ruled out and an away success would ignite the title race.

The teams have won 104 Scottish league crowns between them and, with the Gers back as force, they look set to share more glory going forward.

While some Celtic fans may disagree, they have become a better team for the return of their Old Firm rivals.

When Rangers experienced their financial issues in 2012, being forced to start again in the bottom division, the Bhoys faced little competition.

Yes, they beat Barcelona in 2012 but experienced a gradual decline after that, seemingly rocking up to games, cruising to trophies at domestic level, but then being shown up in Europe.

Group-stage exits in both the Champions League or Europa League led to questions being aimed at the board, with the hierarchy seemingly happy to plunder the Scottish Premiership, diluting the talent pool, before selling on for fees that were rarely reinvested.

Rangers’ return has coincided with Celtic winning the ‘Treble-Treble’ although life is likely to be tougher this time around.

Odsonne Edouard and Jonny Hayes netted the goals in a 2-0 win at Ibrox in September but Rangers really should have won when the duo met in the recent League Cup final.

Christopher Jullien’s smart volley made the difference in a game which saw Alfredo Morelos miss a penalty, with Fraser Forster inspired in the Celtic goal.

Without a goalkeeper of Forster’s class, the Hoops would have been in trouble that day and will be desperate to ensure they perform better on Sunday.

Parkhead will be rocking as Rangers visit for the first time this season and history is against the Teddy Bears, who have not won in G40 since 2010.

Breaking that duck on Sunday would be timely and in boss Steven Gerrard they have a coach who knows how to handle the pressure.

Gerrard’s duel with Lennon on the sidelines will be one to watch, but would defeat be that bad for the Northern Irishman?

It cannot be a coincidence that in the tightest season for some time, Lennon’s side qualified top of their group in the Europa League and have been joined in the last 32 of the competition by Rangers.

Being kept honest at home will help both stay sharp for the new year as they battle it out for domestic and continental glory.

Defeat on Sunday for Celtic would send the East End into mourning, but in all honesty a loss might be the making of their season.