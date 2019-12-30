Hartson calls for perspective after Celtic defeat

John Hartson has called for perspective after Celtic's first defeat by Rangers at Parkhead in over nine years gave the visitors a Premiership title boost.

Celtic’s bid for an unprecedented ‘quadruple-treble’ was hampered at the weekend as they suffered a 2-1 Scottish Premiership defeat on home soil to fierce rivals Rangers, who had Alfredo Morelos sent off late on after he picked up a second yellow card for diving.

Nikola Katic’s second-half header, after an Odsonne Edouard goal levelled Ryan Kent’s opener on Sunday, took the Light Blues to within two points of the Hoops at the top of the table with a game in hand going into the winter break.

It was the first Rangers victory at Celtic Park since October 2010 but Hartson – who played for the Bhoys between 2001 and 2006 – noted the champions’ current domination of Scottish football as they strive for a ninth-successive title.

“I genuinely felt we had a title race this season. Rangers showed in the final that they are a real threat to Celtic,” he told TalkSport. “It is certainly not going to be a stroll in the park like it has been for the previous eight seasons if you like.

“You have to put a bit of perspective on the win yesterday. Celtic are going for their 15th title in the last 19 years (20) and have won the previous 10 trophies on offer. Rangers were better yesterday, it was a fantastic performance, good luck to them. But let’s not over react because Celtic lost one game.”

Celtic return to action on January 18 when they travel to Partick Thistle for a Scottish FA Cup tie before a trip to Kilmarnock follows four days later.