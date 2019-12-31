Lennon must address chinks in Hoops’ armour

Celtic

Share







Neil Lennon has plenty of time to mull over Celtic’s first defeat at Parkhead against Rangers for nine years.

It was always going to be a long winter break for either Lennon or his Gers’ counterpart Steven Gerrard if they were on the losing end of Sunday’s Old Firm showdown in East Glasgow.

It was the Lights Blues who claimed the spoils that day and even the most ardent of Celtic supporters would be hard-pressed for a solid and objective case to suggest the hosts were the better team and should have won.

What is more concerning is that this is the second time this month that Celtic have been outplayed by their bitter rivals.

The Scottish League Cup final at Hampden on December 8 was dominated by Gerrard’s men but somehow, thanks to an incredible display from keeper Fraser Forster, it was Celtic who managed to suckerpunch Gers for the win.

Celtic would have been desperate to put down a real marker on home soil at the weekend to prove that Rangers were just good on the day and that the balance of power is still firmly in the East End.

🎙️ Post-match reaction from the manager, Neil Lennon, following #CELRAN. pic.twitter.com/liZ1ctPWNj — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) December 29, 2019

However, that was not the case.

The Hoops were lacklustre at times and took too long to get themselves into the contest.

They were even fortunate to score the equaliser as the ball from Callum McGregor’s shot struck the hand of Odsonne Edouard before finding the back of the net.

Lennon summed it up well in his full-time comments.

“In the throes of the game, we weren’t great,” Lennon told BBC Scotland. “Non-reactive to things and we couldn’t get our wingers into the game, hence we changed the system a little bit.

“But we can’t give away cheap goals the way we did today, especially the second one.”

Lennon and his team will need to solve the reasons why Gers were once again domianting in terms of possession and chances in their last two meetings.

Perhaps winning the League Cup papered over the cracks of what was a disappointing performance from the Bhoys at Hampden.

There was no hiding place at Parkhead and, although the Hoops did have great chances of their own, they are now not as infallible as they once were.

A return to action at Partick Thistle on January 18 in the Scottish Cup can’t come soon enough for Lennon and his men.