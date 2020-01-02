Bhoys chase PSG defender

Celtic

Celtic are reportedly showing an interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain defender Moussa Sissako during this month's transfer window.

Boss Neil Lennon is keen to bolster his squad, with Celtic set to be involved in a nip-and-tuck battle with Rangers for the Scottish Premiership title, while they are also looking to go as far as they can in the Europa League.

🎊2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣🎊 Everyone at #CelticFC would like to wish all supporters throughout the world a very #HappyNewYear2020! 💚 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 1, 2020

One area Lennon has specifically pinpointed is the heart of his defence and it appears PSG teenager Sissako is high on his list of priorities.

Sissako has been on Celtic’s radar since impressing in a UEFA Youth League encounter against the Bhoys back in 2017, and it appears PSG would be open to selling the teenager, who does not figure in Thomas Tuchel’s first-team plans, as long as an appropriate sell-on clause can be agreed.

Celtic have enjoyed a good relationship with PSG over recent years, with the Glasgow giants signing both Timothy Weah and Odsonne Edouard on loan from the French club – the latter going on to make his move permanent and establish himself as an integral part of Lennon’s squad.

Sissako is not the only player Celtic are said to be interested in signing, with Brazilian Fabricio Bruno also on their radar, although that move appears to be complicated by an ongoing dispute between the defender and his current club Cruzeiro.

Slovan Bratislava forward Andraz Sporar is also set to hold talks with Celtic over a potential move to Parkhead, although he is attracting interest from a number of clubs, including Championship outfit Bristol City.