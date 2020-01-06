Hendry set for Celtic exit

Assistant John Kennedy has revealed Jack Hendry is among the players who Celtic are looking to move on during the January transfer window.

Scotland international Hendry arrived at Parkhead in January 2018 from Dundee in a £1.5million deal but he has struggled to cement down his position in the first team, making just 15 Scottish Premiership appearances.

The 24-year-old defender, who started his senior career at Patrick Thistle, has only managed 11 minutes of football this season under Neil Lennon, while his last league outing for the Bhoys came back in February last year in the 4-1 home victory over Motherwell.

An exit looks increasingly likely before the end of the month and there have been reports suggesting Hearts, who are rock-bottom of the standings and six points from safety, are eager to take him on loan until the end of the campaign with the options to buy.

TRANSFER NEWS@CelticFC assistant manager John Kennedy says Jack Hendry may leave on loan “to get game time and get his career back on track” – Kennedy couldn’t confirm if @JamTarts are interested in the centre half More on @SkySportsNews and https://t.co/765QgBcmRi — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) January 5, 2020

Speaking about Hendry’s future, assistant manager Kennedy says it has been a difficult time for the Scottish defender and believes an exit would be the best option for all parties involved.

He said to Sky Sports: “I don’t know about the Hearts thing. I’ve not been kept up to date on that, but I think for Jack he’s obviously found himself out of the squad. He’s certainly one who we’ll be looking to get him some game time wherever that may be and get his career back on track.”

Celtic, who lost 2-1 at home to Old Firm rivals Rangers last time out, return to action on January 18 when they make the trip to Firhill Park to take on Patrick in the fourth round of the Scottish FA Cup.