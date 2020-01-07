Kadewere could be Celtic solution

Celtic

Celtic are one of the clubs being linked with a winter window move for Le Havre striker Tino Kadewere.

Kadewere has been in sensational form this season, netting 17 goals and adding four assists in 19 games to alert would-be suitors to his potential.

Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo are thought to be interested, as are Qatari club Al Rayyan, but Parkhead could also be an option for the 24-year-old.

At the same time, Ligue 1 giants Lyon and Marseille are also said to be keeping an eye on his situation, plus Southampton, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

Neil Lennon is thought to be looking for a new striker, possibly to initially act as a back-up to Odsonne Edouard before potentially being first choice next season. with the Frenchman tipped to move on.

Kadewere could be the solution and reports suggest his agent Jihed Taniche has spoken to the Bhoys and an offer has been made.

After missing out on a move in the summer, the agent says the player is staying calm although he may have his hand forced, with Ligue 2 Le Havre keen to sell.

Le Club Doyen paid Djugardens a reported $2.5m for the player in December 2018 but they are expected to earn more than double that for any sale, with Al Rayyan said to have bid 8m euros.

Taniche’s comments suggest a deal could be done this month, with negotiations ongoing with a numerous clubs.

“Tino is delighted with his first part of the season and does not intend to stop there,” Taniche is quoted as saying by beIN Sports.

“As in the last days of the summer Mercato, the player remains calm and focused on his performance.

“Tino has a career plan and knows where he wants to go and when to go. Several clubs have approached us since last summer and negotiations are continuing today.”