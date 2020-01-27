Lennon hoping to bolster Celtic squad this week

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says they are hoping to bring in “one or two” new players this week amid speculation over a reunion with Leicester’s Filip Benkovic.

Lennon has added striker Patryk Klimala and midfielder Ismaila Soro to his squad this month but he isn’t satisfied with Celtic’s business just yet.

The Bhoys boss is still hoping to strengthen defensively and Benkovic has been tipped to return to Glasgow.

Benkovic spent the 2018-19 campaign on-loan at Celtic Park from Leicester and he was tipped to extend his stay.

He initially played under Brendan Rodgers before Lennon took charge in February 2019 to lead them over the line for the Premiership title.

The Croatian featured 20 times, scoring twice, but returned to Leicester as Rodgers considered using him in the Premier League this season.

The form of Caglar Soyuncu and Jonny Evans has kept Benkovic out in the cold and Rodgers has hinted a loan move could be on the cards if they can add a player before Friday’s deadline.

Lennon has been reluctant to put his full weight behind a potential deal due to the risk of missing out but admits they are looking at options.

“I don’t know, is the answer,” Lennon told the Leicester Mercury when asked about A loan move for Benkovic.

“I only worked with Filip for a short term, but I know he had a good impact here last season.

“Hopefully we’ll be looking to bring one or two in this week.”