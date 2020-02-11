Celtic ace Edouard not interested in exit talk

Celtic

Share







Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard says he is flattered by the interest in him but remains committed to the Scottish giants.

The Frenchman scooped the award for Premiership Player of the Month for January, just weeks after he was linked with a move away from the Hoops.

👏 Congratulations to @CelticFC's @Oedouard22 who has been awarded the @Ladbrokes Premiership Player of the Month award for January! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/V8gELp6s8i — SPFL (@spfl) February 11, 2020

Reports in Scotland in the Daily Record claimed Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers wants to try and sign the former Paris Saint-Germain ace in the summer, while Manchester United and Lazio have also been linked with bids.

Edouard has scored 20 goals in just 22 appearances for table-toppers Celtic to help them open up a seven-point cushion over Rangers.

His eight goals since the winter break have caught the eye, with former Celtic ace Charlie Nicholas claiming he can play for Chelsea or Manchester United when he spoke to the British press on Tuesday.

Despite all the attention, Edouard says he just wants to focus on Celtic’s fortunes as he tries to add to the club’s impressive trophy collection.

He told the Daily Record: “It’s very flattering but I still have two years left on my contract at Celtic, I want to concentrate on that.

“I am very happy (to win Player of the Month). This is my second of the season and I hope it will continue like that.

“Personally, I’m feeling good. The team is playing well, so I am happy. My job is to score goals, so I’m feeling good with this season.”

Edouard has been helped by Leigh Griffiths in recent weeks, with boss Neil Lennon now using a 3-5-2 formation.

The pair are expected to start Wednesday’s clash with Hearts at home as well as the trip to Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon.