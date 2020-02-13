Lennon taking ‘nothing for granted’ as Celtic extend title advantage

Neil Lennon says Celtic are "taking absolutely nothing for granted" after his side opened up a 10-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic made it eight wins in a row across all competitions since returning from the winter break by thrashing Hearts 5-0 at Parkhead on Wednesday night.

They have now opened up a 10-point cushion at the top of the standings after Rangers were surprisingly beaten 2-1 at Kilmarnock.

The Bhoys certainly appear on course to win a record-equalling ninth successive Premiership title and have responded magnificently to losing the Old Firm derby to Rangers at the end of December – a result that had seemingly blown the title race wide open.

😎2⃣7⃣ goals since returning from Dubai… What a team, WHAT A TEAM! 🙌 Sweet dreams, Celts! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/R7CAhDdtNN — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) February 12, 2020

It may now be Celtic’s title to lose but Lennon is not counting his chickens just yet, particularly as the Hoops have a tough-looking trip to third-placed Aberdeen this weekend.

“It might give them a bit of confidence but that’s about it,” Lennon said after Wednesday’s big win. “We have a tough game on Sunday at Pittodrie. We are taking absolutely nothing for granted.

“The players know there is a long way to go and there will be twist and turns as we go along. We just need to concentrate on every individual game as it comes along. They were magnificent tonight.”

Sunday’s match against Aberdeen starts a busy period for Celtic. Following the trip to Pittodrie, they then travel to Copenhagen for the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on February 20.