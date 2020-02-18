Frimpong excited to make his mark in Europe with Celtic

Celtic defender Jeremie Frimpong says he cannot wait to try and prove his worth as he looks to make his Europa League debut against Copenhagen.

The 19-year-old is enjoying a stellar breakthrough campaign at Parkhead this season, with the Amsterdam-born defender making 14 appearances in the Scottish Premiership.

Frimpong signed a four-year deal with Celtic in September 2019 and was initially thought to be a long-term prospect at Celtic Park. As a result, he was left out of Celtic’s squad for the Europa League group stages as Neil Lennon’s men finished top of Group E.

Celtic beat CFR Cluj, Lazio and Rennes to top spot but Frimpong is now back in the mix and in contention to play in Denmark.

He has recently spent close to a month on the sidelines following a nasty challenge from Kilmarnock’s Alan Power during the 3-1 win at Rugby Park on January 22 but is back to fitness.

Having watched the Bhoys’ group games on TV at home, Frimpong says he is ready for the challenge of taking on the Danish champions if named in the starting XI.

He told the Daily Record: “I’m ready. I’ve been waiting for this day, so I’m ready. I don’t know if the system will change. I just have to work hard in training.

“That’s all I can do.”

Celtic have won their last nine matches in all competitions and they are now 10 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Copenhagen have lost their last three in all competitions, but they have only two defeats on home soil in their last 15 matches.