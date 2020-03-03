Lennon insists Celtic are ready for Wednesday night battle

Celtic

Celtic will go in search of an eighth consecutive league win at Livingston on Wednesday, but Neil Lennon expects a difficult test for his team.

The Hoops are currently 12 points clear at the top of the table and are moving closer to another Scottish Premiership title, although Lennon has made it clear that nobody at Parkhead is resting on their laurels.

It’s especially important that Celtic are fully focused on Wednesday’s clash, when you consider Livingston’s impressive home record – Gary Holt’s men are unbeaten in their last seven league games at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

That run has enabled the hosts to move up to fifth in the table and the Bhoys have only beaten Livi once in their last four meetings, which includes a 2-0 defeat on their last visit to Almondvale in October.

In his pre-match press conference, Lennon said: “Livingston’s home form is excellent, they’re a big and strong team, and we’re under no illusions how difficult the game is going to be. We’ve got to be at our best, we’ve got to be focused and physically strong.”

Celtic though have been impressive on the road this term and that defeat at Livingston was their last domestic defeat on the road – a win in midweek will make it 15 games without a loss for Lennon’s men.

The Bhoys boss knows his players will be forced to dig in to collect the three points, adding: “We’re under no illusions, it’s going to be a battle. We have to earn the right to win in Livingston. We’ll have to roll our sleeves up and do the business on Wednesday.”

A win for Celtic could prove crucial in the title race, with four games left after Wednesday before the league splits in half. Rangers play host to Hamilton at the same time on Wednesday night.

If Livingston were to win and Aberdeen lose at Kilmarnock, Holt’s side will move up to fourth as they currently hold a better goal difference than the Dons.