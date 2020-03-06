Everton join race to snap up Celtic ace Edouard

Everton are reportedly the latest club to express an interest in signing Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard this summer.

Edouard quickly cemented himself as a fan favourite after joining Celtic on-loan from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017.

He scored 11 goals across all competitions, helping Celtic to win the domestic treble, and signed in a permanent deal for a reported £9million the following year.

The 22-year-old fired a further 23 goals in 2018-19 and has already notched 27 times this season as the Bhoys close in on a 9th successive Premiership crown.

However, his exploits in Glasgow have attracted a host of admirers and reports suggest he won’t be wearing the green and white hoops in 2020-21.

Following interest from Leicester, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea, Celtic are understood to be piecing together a new deal to tempt their star man into staying.

However, the latest reports suggest Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is hoping to add Edouard to his ranks at Goodison Park too.

Everton are yet to land on the right man to succeed Romelu Lukaku with the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison proving inconsistent, while Moise Kean is yet to find his feet.

A switch to the Premier League looks almost inevitable for the PSG academy graduate but it would likely take a sizeable offer to convince Celtic to part ways.

Reports claim the Bhoys would demand upwards of £30million due to the fact that his switch from PSG came with a significant sell-on clause.