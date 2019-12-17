Stewart backs Gers to progress

Rangers forward Greg Stewart has welcomed the Europa League last-32 draw as an "excellent" outcome after his side were paired with Braga.

The Light Blues will return to Portugal in February after drawing there against Porto in October and beating the double European champions at Ibrox last month.

Braga – who lost to Porto in the 2011 final – have been impressive in Europe this season, topping their group ahead of Wolves with four wins and two draws after beating both Brondby and Spartak Moscow home and away in the qualifiers.

But they sit seven places behind Porto in ninth spot in the Portuguese league and Stewart is confident Rangers can get to the last 16.

Stewart admits there are no easy games in the competition, but after finishing second in their qualifying group, the draw could have been a lot worse.

Steven Gerrard’s men have avoided the big English teams like Manchester United and Arsenal, along with the sides that have dropped out of the Champions League.

So overall, it is a good draw for the Gers and Stewart believes they are strong enough to go through over the two legs.

“Our performances in Europe have been top drawer,” he said. “We were unlucky not to top the group and were kicking ourselves a bit, but the bigger picture before the group started, getting through was the main objective.

“We have played against a Portuguese team and Porto are probably a Champions League team, so we will be feeling confident.”

Stewart and the rest of the Rangers squad watched the draw while eating their training-ground Christmas dinner, and reactions were varied.

“There was a bit of a mixed bag,” he said. “Some boys wanted the bigger teams because you want to play against them and test yourself. But every game is going to be tough. We will take lots of confidence from how we have performed in Europe this season.”

Stewart was speaking as he and his team-mates visited patients at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow and delivered a 10,000 donation from the Rangers Charity Foundation.