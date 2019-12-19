Morelos vows to carry on scoring for Gers

Alfredo Morelos has thanked his Rangers team-mates and says his new European goals record would not have been possible without them.

The Colombian leads the Europa League scoring charts with 14 goals this season and UEFA have now confirmed it is the highest tally ever managed in a continental competition by a single player before Christmas.

Morelos’ haul has helped fire Steven Gerrard’s team into the last 32 and he now needs just four more to match the benchmark for an entire campaign set by compatriot Radamel Falcao.

The 23-year-old has been left beaming by the accolade but admits it would not have been possible without the support of his colleagues.

Morelos told the Rangers website: “It is amazing to find out that I have broken this record, but of course it wouldn’t be possible without all of my team-mates helping me.

“To score for Rangers is always really meaningful to me and I enjoy scoring for the fans every single time. I love playing in big European matches here and to be able to set this record is a proud moment.”

Morelos has vowed to get better and score even more for the Rangers faithful, but again he knows he will need the support of his team-mates to do so.

Morelos has 27 goals in all competitions and Gerrard would love to see him better the tally set by Falcao.

“Alfredo has been in fantastic form for us both in the league and especially in the Europa League,” Gerrard said.

“To be so close to taking the overall record for scoring in the Europa League from his countryman and idol Falcao is a real achievement and we congratulate him for all his efforts so far this season.”